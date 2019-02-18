Recipe for Toast Smogen from Kimi’s Chop & Oyster House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smogen is a little island on the west coast of Sweden. Kimi Eklund from Kimi's Chop & Oyster House created a recipe from the area for her restaurant in Salt Lake City. You’ll love the flavors of the dill and the horseradish! Serve together with Sjoeblom’s Chauvignon Champagne or Codomiu’s Pinot Noir Cava!!

You’ll be able to find the Greenland shrimp at your closet IKEA store. While you are there, you can pick up some of their other tasty treats like Lingonberry, Cloudberry, Goosebeerry and Black Current Preserves! You could even sneak in some Daimi and Marabou chocolates as well.

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Toast Smögen Mixture

1 pound Greenland shrimp or bay shrimp, thawed & rinsed

1 pound crab meat

1 small red onion, finely diced

ﾼ cup dill, finely chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

2 heaping tablespoons horseradish

1 lemon, zest only

Pinch of salt & white pepper

Butter-fried white bread canapés

4 slices of plain sliced white bread

3 tablespoons butter

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

If you find the Greenland shrimp, make sure to thaw and peel them for use. Otherwise, if you use the bay shrimp you will need to squeeze out the excess water from the shrimp and the crabmeat. Place shrimp, crabmeat, red onion, dill, mayonnaise, sour cream, horseradish and lemon zest in a large mixing bowl. Stir together to thoroughly combine. Add just a quick pinch of salt and pepper, you don't want to over salt this since the shrimp and crabmeat are already salty. Also, the pepper should just enhance not overwhelm the flavor! Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving to enhance the flavor.

While the Smögen mixture is cooling, prepare the toasts. Take a 3 inch round cookie cutter or the opening of a 3 inch glass. Place on bread slice and press down until bread round comes clean of cutter (or glass if you have to use one!). Repeat until all bread slices are finished. Butter bread rounds on both sides. Place over medium heat in a pre-heated sauté pan and brown on both sides. Top with a nice heaping portion of the Toast Smögen and garnish with a lemon wedge and some micro greens, julienne cut yellow, red and orange peppers, fried leeks, dill sprigs or lemon zest!! For that matter, create your own garnish and email me with some new fun creative ideas!!

Toast Smögen is my former husband, Staffan's favorite treat!! I would always catch him in the restaurant kitchen, late at night, nabbing a taste of the Smögen with some of the crostini as he was closing down the kitchen! We served this as an appetizer on crostini, as a sandwich on croissant, on a toasted canapé and even in our toasted lavosh cups. It is absolutely delicious....!!! For an exquisite experience, try the Lobster Tail stuffed with Shrimp & Crabmeat in a Dill & Horseradish Créme.

APPROXIMATE COST:

$30.00

NUMBER OF SERVINGS:

4 servings

PREPARATION/COOK TIME:

15 minutes prep time, 5 minutes cooking time

To learn more about Kimi's, visit: kimishouse.com.