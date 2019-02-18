Police seek missing, endangered man from Salt Lake County in need of medication

Posted 7:10 pm, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12PM, February 18, 2019

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man who was last seen in Taylorsville.

Michael Groesbeck requires life-saving medication, police said in a tweet Monday. He was last seen on Saturday.

Police stated that Groesbeck was not dressed for warm weather. He was last seen wearing an Australian hat, jeans and a black or charcoal colored shirt.

“Michael requires daily medication and has limited means to get around and is most likely on foot,” police wrote. “He left his Taylorsville residence without his identification, money and medication.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801 743-7000.

