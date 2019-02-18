Old Coots Giving Bad Advice join us on The PLACE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may have seen them at the Farmers Market sitting under a banner that reads "Old Coots Giving Bad Advice". Underneath, a banner reads "It might be bad advice but it's free".

You also may have heard their PODCAST on iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Several members of the group joined us to answer some of your questions... Tony Caputo, Chris Vanocur, Carol Sisco and Lou Borgenicht answered questions like "How do you control road rage?" and "What flowers should I plant in my garden this year?". The group welcomes questions about anything.

If you have a question for the self-proclaimed "old coots".. just email it to OldCootsGivingBadAdvice@Gmail.com. You can also find them on Facebook and Twitter.