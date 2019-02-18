DIY Deodorant and How it Actually Works to Fight Odor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's easy to make your own deodorant at home, saving you lots of money, and fighting odor without the chemicals found in many popular brands.

Jennifer Williamson, skincare expert and owner of Olio Skin & Beard Co., stopped by to show us her favorite deodorant recipe. She also told us why this recipe works!

"Body odor is normal and fluctuates with what we put into our body, ie: garlic and onions WILL cause a chemical reaction that will come in the form of body odor, and there is nothing wrong with that," she said.

She says our sweat is not the smelly part, it's the bacteria that the sweat mixes with that causes odor, so the ingredients in the following recipe not only help absorb dampness but are also anti-bacterial!

RECIPE

1 tsp Arrowroot powder

1 tsp Cornstarch

1/2 tsp Zeolite clay

1/2 tsp Baking soda (do a test on a small patch of skin - not all skin types work with baking soda!)

5 drops essential oil (good ones for odor control: Lavender, tea tree, frankincense)

Mix all ingredients into a bowl. Store in a jar.

She also said that regularly scheduled self-care can keep odor to a minimum. "Drink lots of water and regularly dry-brush your skin to constantly rid your body of toxins."

Watch the video to learn more about how to apply this powder to your pits!

Find natural products and more tips at http://www.olioskin.com.