City leaders hold public meeting following contaminated water issue in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — City leaders held a town hall addressing their response to learning that some residents were exposed to contaminated drinking water.

The meeting became heated as many people wanted to know why they were not immediately notified.

“I drank a liter of water before working out and a liter of water after,” said Jody Sybrowsky. “Probably about 30-45 minutes after ingesting that, I had pretty severe gastric distress. It lasted Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Monday is when I found out we had a problem with the water.”

The city outlined the timeline of events and its response. Mayor Kurt Bradburn admitted the city made some mistakes.

“I failed you,” Bradburn said. “Whatever we can do to make this right, we will.”

To regain the public’s confidence, the city says it will test the tap water in each of the homes in the affected areas.

“We have several hundred samples back from all three of the zones and all of those came back with safe drinking levels,” said Deputy Mayor Evelyn Everton. “We are very confident the water is safe in Sandy.”

The test results take a few days to come back from the lab. If any home is found to have unsafe water, they will be notified by the city. All of the results will be posted on the city’s website.

City officials reassured residents there practically no risk of any long term effects from this contamination.