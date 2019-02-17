Winter weather advisories in effect as snow heads to Northern Utah

Another storm is expected to move into Utah Sunday evening and could continue through Monday morning.

A strong cold front will move across the area during the evening, and as temperatures drop, rain in northern valleys could change to snow with accumulations possible.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said that accumulations in the western deserts, including I-80 from Wendover to Tooele, could be affected by slick roads.

⚠️Winter weather impacts expected for:

📢West Deserts, Tooele Valley, Dugway & I-80 and areas south.

⏲️ This evening thru Mon morning.

1-3" of snow w/some areas seeing locally higher amounts possible.#utwx pic.twitter.com/7n5NSDANgz — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 17, 2019

UDOT took to Twitter Sunday to warn drivers that roads could be slick, especially Sunday night.

Road Weather Alert: Threat for scattered/light snow showers continues for much of Utah, creating generally slick road conditions, especially Sunday night. For more information: https://t.co/1WPlBzgmGX#utwx #utsnow @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/5DeFwVdrjJ — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 17, 2019

Winter weather advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. Monday in some Northern Utah counties.

