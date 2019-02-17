Winter weather advisories in effect as snow heads to Northern Utah

Another storm is expected to move into Utah Sunday evening and could continue through Monday morning.
A strong cold front will move across the area during the evening, and as temperatures drop, rain in northern valleys could change to snow with accumulations possible.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said that accumulations in the western deserts, including I-80 from Wendover to Tooele, could be affected by slick roads.
UDOT took to Twitter Sunday to warn drivers that roads could be slick, especially Sunday night.
Winter weather advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. Monday in some Northern Utah counties.
