Some Utahns giving Sunday snow a big ’thumbs up’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah — Snow just keeps coming down across the state, but some Utahns can’t get enough, and UDOT is ready to take it on.

Pockets of snow were expected throughout the Salt Lake Valley Sunday night, as flakes are expected to fall in St. George throughout Monday.

The Utah Department of Transportation said they have about a dozen plows already on the roads in the Salt Lake Valley, and are will send the crews back out throughout the morning on President’s Day.

UDOT said their main focus for snow mitigation is in the Tooele Valley, West on I-80 towards Wendover, where areas have seen a few inches of snow in the last few hours.

“I couldn’t believe it, we’ve had so much [snow] this February I thought maybe we’ll wrap it up. In fact Saturday it was a little bit warmer it was sunny, we thought, ‘Hey maybe there’s an end in sight,’ but we just keep on going,” said Tooele resident Andrew Haws.

“For me, it’s good weather because Utah is a dry place, so we need a lot of snow so we can have water for the summer. So for me it’s really good I love snow,” said Tooele resident, Jorge Corado.

Still, whether they love or hate the flakes that just keep coming, both of these Utahns are giving this season’s snowfall a big "thumbs up."

“I give it a thumbs up, I like the snow, skier, so yeah, love it!” said Haws.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday morning, so there could be a slick commute for those working the President’s Day holiday.