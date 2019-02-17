× Snowbird launches new ‘R.I.D.E’ app encouraging carpooling

SALT LAKE CITY – Snowbird Ski Resort launched an app which encourages carpooling and public transit.

The free app is called ‘R.I.D.E’ and stands for Reducing Individual Driving for the Environment.

Snowbird says the app is designed to help lower carbon dioxide emissions and traffic congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon while rewarding for taking the UTA Ski Bus or carpooling with 3 or more people up to Snowbird’s ski resort.

The interactive map within the app displays all the rides available from different UTA Park & Ride locations.

You also get free VIP parking when you carpool up to Snowbird’s resort.

Every time you use the app you get points that translate into rewards.

1 point is worth a Snowbird sticker package

5 points are worth a reusable water bottle

10 points can be exchanged for a half-priced transferable lift ticket at Snowbird

After 10 points you become eligible to win other rewards like early-access ski privileges

The R.I.D.E. app collects points for daily rewards and pushes you closer to the top of the leaderboards.

At the end of the 2018-19 winter season, the top point leaders will be awarded for the top three spots.

First place: Ten-2-Share card for 2019-2020 (10 days of unlimited access to the Tram and & chairlifts that can be shared with family and friends.)

Second Place: 2-Night stay at The Cliff Lodge

Third Place: 1-Night stay at The Cliff Lodge

Snowbird says the free app is only available for iPhones for now but will be made available for Android devices soon.

A link to download it can be found here.