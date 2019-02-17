× Principal confiscates handgun from Utah high school student on Valentine’s Day

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Investigators are looking into an incident that occurred at a Duchesne County high school where a handgun was confiscated from a vehicle before class on Thursday.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Saturday, saying that incorrect information may have been spreading in regards to an incident that happened on Thursday at Altamont High School.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies were called to the school after the principal confiscated a handgun from a student in the parking lot before classes started.

When deputies arrived at the school, they were told that the principal saw two students “spinning doughnuts” in the parking lot before class. When the principal approached the vehicle, he saw that one of the students was holding a pistol, the Facebook post said.

“The principal quickly approached the student and confiscated a handgun without incident,” Sheriff’s officials wrote.

Following the incident, the students were taken to the office and their parents were called, according to the post. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

“Due to the speed with which the incident was resolved and the fact that it happened before school started for the day, the campus and neighboring Altamont Elementary School were never placed on lock down,” the Facebook post said. “There was no threat to teachers, students or staff at either school.​”