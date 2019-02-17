× Police: Utah man put multiple pictures of his genitalia on person’s van in Layton parking lot

LAYTON, Utah — A 60-year-old man is facing charges after police say he put pictures of his genitalia on a van in a parking lot in Davis County.

Court documents state that on Jan. 26, Timothy James Odell, 60, placed photographs of his penis on the driver’s side door of a person’s van.

When the victim found the photographs, they went inside of a store, and filed a complaint with law enforcement, the documents said.

When police reviewed surveillance footage of the parking lot, officers were able to identify Odell, and interviewed him, according to the charging documents.

Odell admitted to printing the photos of his penis, and placing them on the victim’s van, police said.

Odell was charged with one count of attempted distribution of pornography by an adult, a class-A misdemeanor.