Police search for missing and endangered elderly woman in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – The South Salt Lake Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating an elderly woman, who is considered to be missing and endangered.

According to a press release, 86-year-old Bonnie Flanigan was last seen at her South Salt Lake residence at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday where she was reported missing by her son later that evening.

Police said they think Bonnie wandered away from her home, located at 300 East Vidas Avenue. She does not have a car or cell phone in her possession.

Bonnie is described to be 5’6″ and around 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown and gray hair.

Police do not have a description of what Bonnie was wearing.

If anyone has any information on Bonnie’s whereabouts, call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-8000.