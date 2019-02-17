× Lawmakers considering adding personal finance classes to education curriculum

AUGUSTA, Maine — Lawmakers in Maine are considering adding financial literacy to student’s curriculum.

Legislative Document 160 would set up parameters for schools to begin to teach personal finance classes.

“The department shall establish parameters for essential instruction in English language arts; mathematics; science and technology; social studies, including personal finance; career and education development; visual and performing arts; health, physical education and wellness; and world languages,” the document said.

If the document goes through, the Department of Education would bring the classes to schools by 2020.