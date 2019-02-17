Family gathers to remember missing American Fork woman one year after her disappearance

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Family and friends of Jerika Banks, who went missing one year ago Monday, gathered to remember her.

Banks was staying at a residential treatment center in American Fork and told a roommate she was going for a run. She never returned to the treatment center.

New evidence into Banks’ disappearance surfaced in May of last year. Images captured by a wildlife camera show her running down the National Timpanogos Cave Trail and up American Fork Canyon.

“Her ID, her bank card, her debit card everything was left,” said Banks’ mother, Suzanne Westring. “The only thing she had on her was what she was wearing and her cell phone, AirPods and a water.”

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said that there were few clues regarding Banks’ disappearance, but the search continues.

