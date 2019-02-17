3 Questions with Bob Evans: Jennie Taylor, wife of fallen Maj. Brent Taylor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Utah National Guard Major Brent Taylor was killed in Afghanistan last November, the shock waves rippled throughout the state.

Taylor was also the very popular Mayor of North Ogden and the father of seven children.

To say the least, it has been a very difficult few months for everyone who knew and loved him.

His widow, Jennie, has taken the lead in ensuring that his legacy lives on and has done so with remarkable poise and grace.

Bob Evans sat down with Jennie Taylor and asked her three questions:

Your family has been called upon to make the ultimate sacrifice. And there are relatively few in our society who are called upon to make that sacrifice. How do you teach that lesson to your children? You were recently invited by First District Congressman Rob Bishop of Utah to attend the State of the Union address in Washington. Tell us about that experience, and what did you get out of the speech? When you were at your lowest points, what is it inside you that keeps you from staying low?

The full interview with Jennie Taylor can be seen below: