× 1 person dead, 4 LDS missionaries injured in car crash in New Caledonia

NEW CALEDONIA – One person is dead and four missionaries, including one from Utah, of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were injured in a car crash Saturday.

A spokesman for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement identifying the missionaries as Elder Jacob Hable from Jakarta, Indonesia; Elder Jeremie Champoux from Drummondville, Canada; Elder Gordon Kimball from Bluffdale, Utah; and Elder Atepa Temaiana from Mo’orea, French Polynesia.

The four missionaries are expected to make full recoveries.

According to the statement, there were four occupants in the second vehicle where one of the occupants passed away.

Fox 13 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.