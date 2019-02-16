Wanted with Scott McKane: Credit card skimmers, bike thefts and other crimes

This week's Wanted starts with a suspect wanted out of Murray. Anyone with identifying information was asked to call (801) 264-2673.

In Cache County, Logan police are seeking two suspects who are wanted for allegedly stealing two bikes. Anyone who recognizes either suspect can call (435) 716-9300.

In Davis County, two suspects are wanted for allegedly using a credit card skimmer, and stealing other people's credit card information. Anyone with information was asked to call (801) 451-4150.

