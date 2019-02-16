Snowmobiler hurt in Utah County with broken leg, back injury

Posted 4:02 pm, February 16, 2019, by

UTAH COUNTY — A snowmobiler was injured Saturday afternoon after running into something, causing a broken leg and a back injury.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said officials received a call about the injured snowmobiler at around 1 p.m.

Cannon said initial reports were that the snowmobiler ran into a wall, though it was unclear if the wall was man-made or if it was a wall of snow.

A medical helicopter was called to assist, but Cannon said it was unable to land because the injured snowmobiler was at a low elevation.

Search and rescue crews were able to get the snowmobiler to a parking lot, and to a local hospital.

Cannon said it was not known if other people were with the snowmobiler when the accident occurred.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.