Snowmobiler hurt in Utah County with broken leg, back injury

UTAH COUNTY — A snowmobiler was injured Saturday afternoon after running into something, causing a broken leg and a back injury.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said officials received a call about the injured snowmobiler at around 1 p.m.

Cannon said initial reports were that the snowmobiler ran into a wall, though it was unclear if the wall was man-made or if it was a wall of snow.

A medical helicopter was called to assist, but Cannon said it was unable to land because the injured snowmobiler was at a low elevation.

Search and rescue crews were able to get the snowmobiler to a parking lot, and to a local hospital.

Cannon said it was not known if other people were with the snowmobiler when the accident occurred.