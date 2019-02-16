Deena on the Scene: fun upcoming events and activities to celebrate Valentine’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY – Local entertainment expert Deena Marie Manzanares joined Fox 13’s Tamara Vaifanua and Brek Bolton on Good Day Utah to talk about events going on this weekend such as the Avalanche Dog Demo at Solitude and Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate along with many others.

