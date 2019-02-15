Widespread snow in Utah expected Friday night as cold front moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front is expected to move into Utah Friday, with moderate to heavy snow accompanying it throughout the state.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said the storm is expected to move in from the northwest at around 6 p.m., bringing one to two inches in Logan and up to three inches in the Salt Lake City area.

Cold front has moved through Wendover in the past 1/2hr. The visibility has dropped to less than a mile in snow and blowing dust. Winds have gusted to 45 mph. So YES, the cold front is coming. #utwx pic.twitter.com/NYQeKYGozm — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 15, 2019

Snow was not expected to accumulate on the Wasatch Front until around an hour after the snow begins, the NWS said.

The storm is expected to continue through the state Friday night and into Saturday morning, hitting Price and Duchesne at around 12 a.m., and southern Utah at around 6 a.m. Saturday.

A sharp cold front will sweep across the area from late this afternoon through tonight. Frontal timing and snow amounts are depicted in the graph below. The majority of snowfall will occur within the first 3-4 hours behind the front. #utwx pic.twitter.com/zbUncGzztz — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 15, 2019

