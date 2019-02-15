Widespread snow in Utah expected Friday night as cold front moves in

A cold front is expected to move into Utah Friday, with moderate to heavy snow accompanying it throughout the state.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said the storm is expected to move in from the northwest at around 6 p.m., bringing one to two inches in Logan and up to three inches in the Salt Lake City area.
Snow was not expected to accumulate on the Wasatch Front until around an hour after the snow begins, the NWS said.
The storm is expected to continue through the state Friday night and into Saturday morning, hitting Price and Duchesne at around 12 a.m., and southern Utah at around 6 a.m. Saturday.
