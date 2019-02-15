Troopers remind drivers to use caution after truck crashes into Colorado River near Moab

MOAB, Utah — UHP troopers took to Twitter Friday, advising the public to use caution due to icy conditions throughout the state after a car crashed into the Colorado River.

“State Troopers were dispatched to this truck and another vehicle rollover into the Colorado River this morning near Moab,” the tweet said. “Slick black Ice conditions all around the State.”

Luckily, UHP said that proper use of seatbelts helped ensure that no one was injured during the crash.

“Seat belts to the rescue, not even a scratch in both crashes!!!! Today was a good day,” the tweet said.

