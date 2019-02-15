Scratch S’Mores Brownies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1/2 cup unsalted butter

8 ounces coarsely chopped semi-sweet chocolate

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup all purpose flour

1 Tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 Hershey’s Bars

1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs

3 1/2 cups mini marshmallows

Directions

1. Begin by melting semi sweet chocolate and the butter in a medium microwave safe bowl. Heat in 30 second increments, stirring between, until melted and smooth.

2. Remove the chocolate from heat, pour into a large mixing bowl and allow to cool slightly for 8-10 minutes.

3. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

4. Line a 9×9 inch square baking pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on all sides to remove the brownies easily after baking.

5. Once the chocolate and butter are cooled slightly, whisk in the granulated and brown sugar. Be sure to use a hand whisk and not a stand mixer.

6. Add the eggs, one at a time, whisking until smooth after each one.

7. Whisk in the vanilla, then gently fold in the flour with a rubber spatula, along with the cocoa powder and salt. Be careful not to over mix.

8. Pour half of the batter into the prepared baking pan. Place the chocolate bars on top of the batter to create a layer of chocolate. You may need to break pieces to make them fit.

9. Pour the other half of the batter on top of the chocolate bars and smooth to even out the batter. Gently sprinkle the graham cracker crumbs on top.

10. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the brownies begin to pull away from the edges of the pan.

11. Remove brownies from the oven and top with marshmallows.

12. Return to the oven and continue to bake for an additional 3 minutes. Marshmallows will warm and puff up. If the marshmallows aren’t toasted enough, turn on your broiler for 1-2 minutes to lightly toast the tops. Be careful not to burn!

13. Remove from oven and set on a wire rack. Allow the brownies to cool completely in the pan.

14. Once cooled, lift the brownies out of the pan using the parchment paper and cut into squares.

