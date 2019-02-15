Police: Second suspect arrested in Ogden homicide

Posted 4:20 pm, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:30PM, February 15, 2019

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden said Friday that a second suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 18-year-old and critical wounding of his 20-year-old brother.

A press release stated that on Thursday, detectives with the Ogden City Police Department with the assistance of Layton police, and the Davis Metro SWAT Team arrested 28-year-old Daniel Vegas Gonzalez, and he was booked into the Weber County Jail.

Police believe that the brothers, 18-year-old Kameron Johnson and 20-year-old Eric Johnson Jr., were specifically targeted.

The investigation is still ongoing, the press release stated.

The full release can be seen below:

