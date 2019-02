× Police searching for owner of military boots covered with signatures

Grand Blanc (WNEM) — Police in Grand Blanc are searching for the rightful owner of a pair of special military boots.

Police found the boots in an apartment complex. They are covered with thoughtful messages and signatures with what appear to be from fellow service members.

The owner is asked to call the Grand Blanc Police Department at (810) 424-2611 to claim them.