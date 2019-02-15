Police respond to active shooter at Illinois business

AURORA, IL — Police and fire vehicles responded to reports of an active shooter at a business in Aurora, Illinois on Friday.

Police asked the public to avoid the area of the incident.

We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it was sending officers to the Henry Pratt Company, where the shooting reportedly occurred.

BREAKING: @ATF_Chicago is responding to a reported active shooter situation at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Ill. pic.twitter.com/WI2vTZCkzq — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 15, 2019

The FBI also posted about the shooting, saying there were not current updates on the situation.

#Breaking @FBIChicago is aware of the events in Aurora, IL. #FBI agents have responded to assist local law enforcement. No further details at this time. pic.twitter.com/qUlzU4E4dw — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) February 15, 2019

This is a breaking news story. Additional updates will be posted as they become available.