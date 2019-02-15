Police respond to active shooter at Illinois business

AURORA, IL — Police and fire vehicles responded to reports of an active shooter at a business in Aurora, Illinois on Friday.
Police asked the public to avoid the area of the incident.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it was sending officers to the Henry Pratt Company, where the shooting reportedly occurred.
The FBI also posted about the shooting, saying there were not current updates on the situation.
This is a breaking news story. Additional updates will be posted as they become available.