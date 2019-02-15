PD: Woman steals nearly $100,000 from sorority

32-year-old Lillian Ng Stulce has been arrested after allegedly taking nearly $100,000 in funds from an Arizona State University sorority.

Tempe police report that on Tuesday they arrested 32-year-old Lillian Ng Stulce for taking funds from ASU’s Gamma Alpha Omega sorority over an 18 month time frame in 2014-2015.

Police say Stulce made “several hundred unauthorized transactions” using the sorority’s credit cards. She allegedly used over $94,000 of the sorority’s funds for personal use.

Stulce’s alleged actions were discovered when the sorority’s insurance was canceled for non-payment.

Stulce is now a senior auditor for a Scottsdale based commercial real estate company.

She has been charged with theft and fraud.

