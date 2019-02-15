Nikko hates the cold but loves to cuddle!

Nikko is our Pet of the Week from Hearts4Paws.

He's a two-year-old chihuahua and is fixed, vaccinated and chipped.

Nikko hates the cold and is ready for warmer weather ahead!  He loves to play and is super curious and sweet and loves cuddling.  Nikko is still teething so he needs lots of chew toys around!

He likes to be kissed and held!  Although he's a little shy at first, he's great with kids and other dogs - and he's ready for a new family who will love him.

He does have longer hair so he will shed some!

If you'd like to make Nikko part of your family, visit: hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding an adoption event on Saturday, February 16 from 1 to 5pm at Petco at 11639 South Parkway Plaza Drive in South Jordan.

