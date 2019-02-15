Natural Respiratory Remedies for Dirty Air Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It seems like inversion season is year-round in our beautiful state, so what are our options for keeping our lungs healthy when the air is so dirty? Nicole Devaney, owner of Iron & Salt Studios, stopped by with the following suggestions:

To purify your indoor air easily on a budget you can use Himalayan salt lamps, bees wax candles, oil diffusers and beautiful house plants such as philodendrons or the Tradescantia pallida. For those who want to go the extra mile you can purchase an indoor air purifier such as a Molekule. When venturing outdoors on the smoggy days it is important to wear a mask that clears pollutants such as an N95 respirator mask. My favorite ways to support your lungs is to support your entire body. The lungs are a detoxifying organ and remove pollutants with every exhale. You can show your lungs love with different herbs such as ginger, gingko biloba, and lemongrass or purchase a prepared version such as The Detoxify blend from Tea Zaanti. If you do happen to get sick or congested one of my favorite products that we carry in my studio is Wintercrest; it is a healthier more powerful version of the vapor rubs our mothers would use. Speaking of vapor, you can turn your shower into a steam room treatment by hanging eucalyptus leaves and dropping a few drops of essential oils like peppermint, wintergreen or lavender to clear your sinuses. The best way to heal the lungs is to cleanse the other detoxifying organs in your body. Activated charcoal, bentonite clay, chia seeds and psyllium husk are natural inexpensive ways to cleanse the colon and almost anyone can use these products without interfering with your schedule. Kidney detox can be done with parsley and hydrangea root tea. We carry colon and kidney cleanse kits already assembled with instructions at Iron & Salt as a way of supporting our clients in their journey into wellness.

You can find more info about Iron & Salt here.