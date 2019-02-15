Learn the Latest Home Trends at the Ogden Home Show, Free this Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to learn about the latest DIY shortcuts, and trends in home decor, remodeling and technology, this upcoming event is for you! The Ogden Home Show is happening at the Golden Spike Event Center Friday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

David Laughlin withe the Ogden Home Show stopped by with the event details, and brought Jeff Austill of Tuff Shed in to give an example of how vendors will be serving visitors (Tuff Shed will be doing on-site custom designs for visitors).

Attendees are promised face-to-face meetings with over 100 national and local exhibitors featuring a wide array of products and services for home décor, design, and home automation!

Discover interior and exterior innovations that are sure to add value to your family's largest investment.

The show provides a treasure-trove of ideas from interior decorating designs to energy saving exterior improvements - and just about everything in between!

There will be live demonstrations and food samples.

Pick the brains of local and national home designers, contractors and product & service experts for your home

It's a fun place to bring the whole family this weekend.

Featured Exhibitor Categories:

Bath, Kitchen & Basement Remodelers

Home Security and Surveillance

Vacations

Solar

Furniture

Handymen

Art, photography & decorating

Spas, Sleep Enhancement, Energy Savings and much more.

Habitat for Humanity has partnered with them and will be exhibiting at the show.

Also, Pack n Pounce Pet Adoption Agency will be holding a live adoption event at the show! Come and see puppies, kittens, dogs and cats.

Several of the Exhibitors will be giving away prizes, gifts and merchandise at the show. For example Coldwell Banker/C4 elite real estate team will be giving away a 24 inch pellet smoker at the show. And Champion Services, an HVAC, Plumbing & Electric company will be giving away two 7-Day cruises for two at the show and they`ll also be handing out $120,000 in coupons. The show will be a hub for giveaways and other prizes.

Hours are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission and parking.

For more information at ogdenhomeshow.com.