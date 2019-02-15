× Cheater Smoky Cheesesteaks and Spinach Artichoke Dip Pasta

You can make these Smoky Cheesesteaks for March Madness parties, or as a really quick and easy dinner.

Caytlin McCleery from Cayt’s Meats and Meals shared the recipe and says it works great with hamburger or a cut sliced up by your butcher.

Cayt says be sure to keep the dip on hand for last-minute dinner ideas or as a pasta topping!

Ingredients

1 Pre-smoked, sliced and diced Tri-Tip- not fully cooked, just kissed with smoke for a few hours.

1 sliced up bell pepper

1 sliced up onion

Sliced mushrooms

1-2 tsp Real Garlic salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 container of Stonemills Artichoke Jalapeno Parmesan dip 10 ounce package

Start off by sauteing the beef that you season up in a pan/ skillet at a high heat. Once that is nearing brown, add in the onions and peppers and optional mushrooms and let them cook up with the beef until the veggies get some browning and start to become tender.

Once the beef is cooked thoroughly, and veggies are softened, lower temp and simply add in the container of the Dip. Gently fold into the mixture until it becomes well incorporated.

Serve on a bun or hard style roll with your favorite cheese topping!

Another great recipe using the dip is the ever so tasty and easy Spinach Artichoke Dip Pasta.

Ingredients

8 cups chicken broth

1 lb pasta

2 cups of Stonemill Spinach Artichoke Dip

Cook the pasta, in the chicken broth, according to the package directions to the al dente state. Remove from heat, there will be some extra broth, but do not drain it. Simply stir in the Stonemills Spinach Artichoke Dip until it is well combined.

Serve it just like that or with some grilled chicken or extra veggies!

Find more great ideas from Cayt on Facebook: Cayt’s Meats and Meals.