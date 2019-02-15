Carbon School District cancels classes Friday, calls a snow day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBON COUNTY, Utah -- Students in the Carbon School District are getting an extra long holiday weekend, as Friday was declared a snow day.

Superintendent Lance Hatch stated in an email they did not believe a 2-hour delay (the longest late start option available to them) would make enough of a difference in road conditions, so school is canceled.

"Making up a Snow Day is not pleasant for anyone and causes many different levels of inconvenience," Hatch wrote. "However, that problem is small weighed against the safety of students, staff, and parents who would be forced to navigate treacherous roads to continue with school as usual."

The email also reminds students and parents there is no school on Monday due to President's Day.

"Be safe, stay warm, and help your neighbors if you can," the email concluded.

