Car dealer donates five benches to SLC's Herman Franks Dog Park

SALT LAKE CITY — A local car dealer made a Valentine’s Day donation on behalf of Salt Lake City residents and their four-legged friends.

Jeff Miller and Suba Bleu Miller of Mark Miller Subaru donated five new park benches to Herman Franks Dog Park Thursday.

“While taking Suba Bleu Miller, Mark Miller Subaru’s four-legged employee, to our local dog park, members of my team noticed the growing number of broken plastic lawn chairs that would cycle through the park. Because there was a lack of seating in the park, residents would bring their own lawn chairs for respite. These plastic chairs, however, aren’t very durable and would eventually end up broken and in the garbage. This became a vicious cycle that we wanted to help end. My team and I sincerely hope that this donation will stop this cycle and will help keep Herman Franks Dog Park a clean, sustainable, and enjoyable spot for humans and dogs alike,” Jeff Miller wrote in a news release.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski accepted the donation on behalf of SLC residents and thanked the Millers for the donation.

“This is definitely one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts a mayor can receive! When companies like Mark Miller Subaru invest in our community, they invest in all of us. I am sure these new benches will become a great place for people to relax as their dogs get some exercise. I can’t wait to bring my dogs, Eva and Ember here,” Biskupski wrote.