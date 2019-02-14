Whip up Valentine’s dinner with these 3 recipes from LK Cooking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lindsey Hargett, from LK Cooking, joined us with a perfect meal that you can easily throw together for Valentine's dinner tonight!

Rosemary Lemon Chicken or Salmon

Serves 2

Ingredients:

● 2 6-oz salmon fillets OR 2 medium sized chicken breasts

● Salt and pepper, to taste (lemon pepper is great as well)

● 2 rosemary sprigs, at least 6' long each

● 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

● 2 lemons, 1 juiced (at least ¼ cup of juice) and 1 sliced

● 2 tablespoons capers

Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line an 8' x 8' pan or a cookie sheet with parchment paper. 2. Place your salmon or chicken onto the pan. Sprinkle both sides generously with salt and pepper. 3. Remove the leaves from one rosemary sprig and chop it very small. Chop the other sprig in half; set aside for later. Sprinkle the chopped rosemary over the salmon or chicken. 4. Drizzle the olive oil and lemon juice over the salmon or chicken. Top each piece with a couple slices of lemon. 5. Sprinkle the capers over the lemons, then place each half sprig of rosemary on top. 6. Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes for salmon, or 15-20 minutes for the chicken (depending on thickness).

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Serves 5-6

Ingredients:

● 8 medium red potatoes, washed but not peeled

● 4 cloves of garlic

● 1 sprig of rosemary, or 2 teaspoons dried

● 2 tablespoons kosher salt

● 4 tablespoons butter

● ⅓-½ cup heavy cream (or whole milk)

● Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions: ● Chop the potatoes in 1-inch pieces, then place in a pot and fill with enough cold water to cover the potatoes. ● Add garlic cloves, rosemary and salt. Don`t worry about chopping the rosemary or garlic, as they will be removed before mashing. ● Bring to a boil over medium high, then lower the heat to medium. Let simmer until potatoes are fork tender, then strain the water out. ● Remove the rosemary stalk (the leaves should have fallen off; this is good) and the garlic cloves (you may mince them and add them back to the potatoes, but there will be a lot of garlic flavor already). ● Bring potatoes back to the pan (not over heat). Add butter and cream, and mash until only a few lumps remain. You can add more cream as needed to achieve desired texture. Season with salt and pepper.

Quick-Marinated Asparagus

Serves 2-4

Ingredients:

● 1 bundle of asparagus

● 1 lemon, juiced (about 3 tablespoons)

● Extra virgin olive oil, 2-3 tablespoons

● Garlic, 2 cloves, minced (or ½ teaspoon garlic powder)

● Salt, 2 teaspoons

● Pepper, ½ teaspoon

Instructions: 1. Wash the asparagus and trim the woody ends (about 1 ½' off the ends). 2. Combine all the ingredients in a bag, and let marinate for 15 minutes or up to 4 hours. 3. To bake, place the asparagus on a lined sheet pan and bake at 375 for about 15 minutes, or until tender to your liking. 4. To grill, place the asparagus on the grill or in a grill basket and grill until tender to your liking. Season with extra salt and pepper to enhance flavor after cooking.

You can find more great recipes from Lindsey at: lkcooking.com or on Instagram: @LKCooking.