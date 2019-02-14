These ballet dancers play lovebirds on the stage – and in real life

Posted 9:59 pm, February 14, 2019

The ballet Swan Lake is full of romance — a princess who lives as a swan by day, and a prince looking for true love.

And while Swan Lake is always beautiful to watch, Ballet West's Swan Lake is extra special.

That's because it's two leads - Beckanne Sisk and Chase O'Connell — are in love in real life.

Sisk and O'Connell first met in 2012. Seven years later, while Sisk's parents were visiting from Texas, O'Connell decided to pop the question.

Hear more of these lovebird's story in the video above.

