These ballet dancers play lovebirds on the stage – and in real life

The ballet Swan Lake is full of romance — a princess who lives as a swan by day, and a prince looking for true love.

And while Swan Lake is always beautiful to watch, Ballet West's Swan Lake is extra special.

That's because it's two leads - Beckanne Sisk and Chase O'Connell — are in love in real life.

Sisk and O'Connell first met in 2012. Seven years later, while Sisk's parents were visiting from Texas, O'Connell decided to pop the question.

