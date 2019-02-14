Steak and Creamed Feta Crostini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons canola oil

3/4 lb. boneless steak (i.e. sirloin, NY strip, flat iron)

1 large baguette, thinly sliced into 1/4” pieces

Olive oil, for brushing baguette

4 oz. feta cheese

6 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon milk

1 large garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons parsley or cilantro

1 large tomato, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In a large skillet over medium high heat, add canola oil. Cook steak to desired doneness. Let rest on cutting board for five minutes. Cut into thin slices.

Place the baguette slices on a large baking sheet. Brush each slice with olive oil. Season lightly with salt. Bake for 5-7 minutes until lightly crisp or golden brown

In a medium bowl, mix together the feta, cream cheese, garlic, parsley or cilantro, salt and pepper. To assemble, spread the cheese mixture on the bottom of each warm crostini, divide the tomato pieces and steak slices on top of each crostini. Serve immediately.

Sponsor:Utah Beef Council