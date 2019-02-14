× Seven Peaks Waterpark to re-open this summer, be included on Pass of All Passes

PROVO, Utah — After over a year of uncertainty, the Seven Peaks Waterpark is expected to open this summer (last year, it was supposed to open — but as the Blue Island Resort).

In a press release Thursday, Global Management Amusement Professionals announced that it is the new operator of the Provo waterpark. The company partners with dozens of waterparks across the U.S.

“Seven Peaks is a terrific addition to our growing portfolio of water park properties,” said Ken Handler, President of Global Management. “This well-established water park provides us with a unique opportunity as operators to continue property improvements, provide superior service and reciprocate the support the local community has given the park for so many years.”

The park is set to open Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

The waterpark will also be included on the Pass of All Passes, a pass that offers discounts on “family-friendly entertainment,” including sports games, theater performances and now, the waterpark.

Learn more about the waterpark here, and purchase a Pass of All Passes here.

Editor’s note: at the time of this report, the link to purchase a Pass of All Passes does not work — but should at a future date.