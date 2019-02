× Police seek missing man with medical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing man who is considered endangered.

Police tweeted Thursday night that they are looking for Michael Cuellar, 32.

According to police, Cuellar has a medical condition and needs to be located as quickly as possible.

Anyone who sees Cuellar or has information as to where he might be is asked to call 801-799-3000.