Man taken to burn center after trying to rescue pets from fire at South Ogden home

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A man was taken to a burn center with serious injuries after attempting to save several pets during a house fire in South Ogden.

According to the South Ogden Fire Department, the fire broke out in the area of 4300 Jefferson Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-family dwelling. A husband and wife were home when the fire began in the kitchen.

The husband tried to save pets inside the home, but the smoke and heat were too much for him.

He was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, and from there he was taken to University of Utah Health’s burn center in Salt Lake City.

The man’s injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

The wife was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters saved four dogs. One cat died in the fire.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, and the damage is estimated at $80,000. Investigators suspect the fire was caused by an electrical issue of some kind.

They did not find smoke detectors in the home.