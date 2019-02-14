Create your own personalized lotions, body washes and massage oils

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scentsations says it is the only store in Utah where you can create personalized lotions, body washes and massage oils. You can select a base lotion, bath product, massage oil or body spray and then they can customize it with perfume or essential oil from their selection of more than 100 scents.

They create a blend of different oils that are unique for you. And, there is no extra charge for customizing the bath and body care products.

Some of the favorite scents include: essential oils in lavender, eucalyptus, peppermint, tea tree and grapefruit. Some of the favorite perfume oils include: white tea, Himalaya, China lily, Arabian nights, Egyptian musk, rain and blue musk.

While you're there, you can pick up excellent foot and leg lotion that works to heal cracked heels and dry legs. Scentsations also carries an exquisite selection of sleepwear, microwave heatable scented slippers, microwave warmable stuffed toys, gift packages and more.

Find more at scentsslc.com.