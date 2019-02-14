5 Easy tips to keep your romance strong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Relationship Coach Val Baldwin says for couples who have been married a long time, or are raising young kids, or have crazy busy work schedules, it's hard to find the time or desire for romance.

Try these five easy tips and you'll keep your romance strong!

1. Spend a Night Chilling Out On the Couch. The fact is, couples need to spend time alone together. That doesn`t always mean hiring a babysitter, and heading out for a fancy dinner. A lot of men enjoy the simple act of 'hanging out.' In fact, guys admit they feel CLOSEST to their wives or girlfriends when they`re just watching TV together. Why? Because that`s a time when you both feel most relaxed and at peace. If you share those moments with someone you love, you create a deeper bond.

2. Shake Things Up. When couples share a new experience, they associate that experience with each other. Novelty lights up the reward section of the brain. So try something new, like taking an art class or cooking class together, go see a comedian, go horseback riding, or go dancing. The point is to try something new that you`ve never done together before.

3. Touch More! When couples are stressed, the first thing that goes is physical contact. Touching increases feeling of unity and simply holding hands, sharing a kiss, or a hug can reduce your stress hormones and help you feel closer.

4. Smile When You See Your Partner. If you come home at the end of a tough day and scowl at your partner when you see them - no one`s going to be excited to see you. Smiling sends a subliminal message of unconditional love to your partner. They`ll experience a rush of the brain`s feel-good chemical dopamine. As a result, your partner will feel extra appreciated - which means YOU`LL feel great too.

5. Go To Bed Early With Your Partner Once A Week. Decide on a day of the week that you`ll consistently both go to bed 30-60 minutes early together. This time can be used to cuddle, talk, read or listen to a book together, or get frisky if you both want to. The point is that you are together, cuddling and there are no distractions. This helps build a beautiful bond between you.

You can find more from val at: valbaldwin.com.