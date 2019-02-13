Utahns urged to break cycle of fatal Valentine’s Day crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies hope drivers can break a four-year cycle fatal crashes on Utah roadways on Valentine's Day.

Last year, Herriman High senior Bryson Hathaway died after crashing into the back of a stopped school bus on Valentine's Day.

"I stood right next to the vehicle and I still could not see Bryson in that car. It was that severe of an impact. So, it was hard in that aspect, but just knowing him since he was born and growing up with him, that obviously makes it a lot worse because that's someone you love and care about," said Lt. Danny Allen, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper and uncle of Bryson's.

Drivers are urged to eliminate distractions, buckle up and use caution while behind the wheel.