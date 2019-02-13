Utah County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing hiker up Rock Canyon
ROCK CANYON, Utah — Utah County Search and Rescue teams are looking for a hiker who got lost in Rock Canyon.
A 20-year-old female hiker got lost in Rock Canyon, calling police around 4 p.m.
According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the woman has no food or water, but she does have a coat.
Search and rescue teams are hiking up to locate her.
They have her GPS coordinates from when she first called the police.
This is a developing story. Watch FOX 13 for updates.
