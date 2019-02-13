This Utah business let’s you ‘have your cake and Keto too’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chances are you — or someone you know — is on the “Keto” diet.

An untold number of people have had success in slimming down by following the diet, or “lifestyle” as some call it, which allows for fats and proteins, but demands reduced sugar and carbs.

One of the downfalls for many pursuing Keto is the lack of dessert items and other foods typically made from wheat flour, like bread.

But two Utah women have come up with a recipe which delivers cupcakes with 2-4 carbs each rather than the typical 20-30.

Together they started Keto Cakes a year ago, and business is booming.

Watch the video to learn more about their product and creative distribution system.

You can also learn more on their website.

