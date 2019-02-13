Memory drive with tax documents for more than 42,000 Salt Lake Community College students lost in mail

Posted 9:06 am, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:14AM, February 13, 2019

File Photo: Salt Lake Community College

SALT LAKE CITY — Tax documents for more than 42,000 college students have gone astray after a memory drive was lost in the mail.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports school administrators sent a notice to students on Friday and indicated the envelope arrived but was empty.

“It slipped out somehow,” Joy Tlou, a spokesperson for SLCC said.

The Tribune reports the device held 1098-T tax forms, which lists how much students pay for tuition and whether or not they qualify for a reimbursement.

The school is trying to determine what happened to the device and said the envelope was damaged.

Visit the Salt Lake Tribune for more on this story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.