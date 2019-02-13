× Memory drive with tax documents for more than 42,000 Salt Lake Community College students lost in mail

SALT LAKE CITY — Tax documents for more than 42,000 college students have gone astray after a memory drive was lost in the mail.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports school administrators sent a notice to students on Friday and indicated the envelope arrived but was empty.

“It slipped out somehow,” Joy Tlou, a spokesperson for SLCC said.

The Tribune reports the device held 1098-T tax forms, which lists how much students pay for tuition and whether or not they qualify for a reimbursement.

The school is trying to determine what happened to the device and said the envelope was damaged.

