Man’s ‘bathroom humor’ leads to 911 bomb threat call at Kansas Home Depot

WICHITA, Kan. – A man’s playful warning before using the toilet inside a Kansas Home Depot store led to a 911 call Monday afternoon, according to The Wichita Eagle.

According to a police report, someone in the bathroom said, “You all need to get out of here because I’m fixin’ to blow it up.”

A store employee alerted security after another man, who had apparently overheard the “men’s bathroom humor,” walked out of a stall and said, “Somebody told me there’s a bomb in the building, you need to leave the building,” according to the paper.

Officers responded to the store around 12:15 p.m. and tracked down the second man, later determined to be a regular customer, who told police “he had no intention of causing such alarm” and that the bomb comment was meant to be funny.

The man said he had assumed the person who said it “was in a serious need to defecate, and that he was attempting to provide a polite warning to the other patrons of the bathroom,” according to a police report obtained by the Wichita Eagle.

It’s not clear who made the initial joke, but Home Depot has declined to press any charges.