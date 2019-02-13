How to Get this Trendy Valentine’s Day Makeup Look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you looking for an extra way to have fun with Valentines day? Beauty Guru Muchacha Mary has some great tips to spice up your make up for the holiday.

Tip 1: Draw a on a heart! Because nothing says Valentines like hearts why not get fun with them. Take some liquid eyeliner and draw one close to your eye.

Tip 2: Smokey eye with Rose colored palette. Start with the darker color first and pat with brush or finger the eyelid. Then take a lighter color in the same shade and smoke it out through the crease. Blend well.

Watch the video for the demonstration and visit her blog for more.