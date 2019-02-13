Cheers! Here are 3 drinks for Valentine’s Day celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you like mocktails or cocktails, Jim Santangelo with the Wine Academy of Utah, joined us with three drink recipes for Valentine's Day.

1. Razz Honey Spritz

Fresh Raspberry Juice and Honey Water topped with Presecco or with Soda Water for a non-alcohol recipe.

2. House Wine Bubbly Rosé

Two straws are all you need for this can of wine.

3. Brown Derby

1.5 ounce Bourbon

1.0 ounce Grapefruit Juice

0.5 ounce Honey Water

Add all ingredients to a mixing tin with ice, shake and strain into a champagne coupe. Garnish with peel of grapefruit.

You can find Jim on Instagram @wineacademyofut or at wineacademyofutah.com.