Breakthrough treatment could end problems in the bedroom

Valentine's Day is all about romance, but problems in the bedroom can put a damper on celebrations.

But -- there's a breakthrough treatment that can solve those problems.

Andrew Rinehart, a Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical Clinic, joined us to talk about a permanent solution for erectile dysfunction in men.

It's called Acoustic Wave Therapy and it treats the root cause of the problem which is blood flow.

