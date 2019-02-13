Boy, 14, charged in shooting death of West Valley City teen

Posted 10:20 am, February 13, 2019, by

Police are seen outside a West Valley City home where a 15-year-old suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Formal charges have been filed against a 14-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in West Valley City last week.

The 14-year-old, whose name is not being released, faces charges of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of 15-year-old Marquez Grajeda.

West Valley City Police said the shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. on February 5, at a home near 1500 W and 2300 S.

Police said the incident was initially thought to be a drive-by but later learned that it happened inside a residence, where a friend of Marquez lives.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody that night.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.