Boy, 14, charged in shooting death of West Valley City teen

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Formal charges have been filed against a 14-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in West Valley City last week.

The 14-year-old, whose name is not being released, faces charges of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of 15-year-old Marquez Grajeda.

West Valley City Police said the shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. on February 5, at a home near 1500 W and 2300 S.

Police said the incident was initially thought to be a drive-by but later learned that it happened inside a residence, where a friend of Marquez lives.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody that night.