Blindfold tasting at Tin Angel

Tin Angel is a local restaurant serving local ingredients in an upscale, creative, eclectic setting.

Three times a year they do blindfolded tasting: Halloween, New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day. The tasting is a 4-course dinner and only one course is blindfolded. The blindfold allows people to fully experience the flavors and textures of the food. Tin Angel doesn't do anything extreme, they just give you the opportunity to dive into your other senses for a moment.

The tasting menu for Valentine's will run on February 14, 15 & 16th. Reservations can be made on the website: thetinangel.com.

Kestrel, owner and creative director of Tin Angel, joined us on The PLACE with a blindfold taste test, and she's kind enough to share their house soup recipe.

Tin Angel`s Spinach & Fontina Zuppa

¼ Cup butter

½ Cup flour

½ Cup chopped sweet onion

1 Cup white wine

3 Cups heavy cream

1 Cup Veggie stock

1 Cup fontina cheese - cubed

1 Cup fresh chopped spinach lightly packed

S&P

1 lemon

Make a roux with the butter and flour by stirring together in a skillet for about 3 min until it becomes a thick paste. Set aside

In a 2 quart sauce pan, simmer the sweet onion until it becomes clear (do not caramelize) season with S&P. Deglaze with white wine. Add veggie stock and cream. Bring to a simmer and stir in the roux. Cook on low until soup starts to thicken - about 10 min. Add Fontina cheese and keep stirring to prevent scorching. Remove from heat and let cool.

In a food processor blend spinach with juice of ½ the lemon. After soup has cooled completely add the spinach and blend again until smooth. Reheat and S&P to taste = Garnish with tomato oil and crostini.