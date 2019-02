Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The HeartBaker is back at Papa Murphy's!

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the original heart shaped pizza is available through February 14th.

The HeartBaker is topped with mounds of fresh grated cheese and loads of pepperoni. The premium quality pizza is made fresh daily and baked hot in your oven.

The pizza feeds the whole family for only $8!

For more information visit papamurphys.com.